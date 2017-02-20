Healthy Tri-Town Coalition Discussed

While maintaining cost controls and balancing budgets for the financial health of the community is paramount to all Mattapoisett municipal managers, having healthy residents also ranks high.

During her budget presentation to the Mattapoisett Finance Committee on February 8, Library Director Susan Pizzolato spoke to that issue.

Pizzolato discussed her participation in the Healthy Tri-Town Coalition, a group directed by ORR Assistant Superintendent Elise Frangos. The coalition unites educators, police, physicians, nurses, parents, and students to address, discuss, and provide positive support to those dealing with domestic abuse, drug use, LGBT issues, and mental health concerns.

Pizzolato said, “People trust our library staff.” She said the staff is sensitive to the needs of the community, and provides confidential guidance to visitors who need materials on such topics as LGBT, drugs, sexual assault, and other sensitive matters. She said she was very pleased to participate in the program and was impressed with the other members.

“It’s so critical today – we need all hands on deck,” said Town Administrator Michael Gagne.

Everyone in attendance lauded the services available at the library as Pizzolato provided statistics that showed 87% of residents hold active library cards, 79,000 library visits per year, 284 programs, as well as technology, reading and writing, and financial literacy tutoring.

Pizzolato said that the 3D printer acquired by the library has been a big hit with everyone in the community, but especially with school age children.

She also said that visitors could borrow Wi-Fi hot spots from the library during extended stays in town.

The library budget Pizzolato presented for FY18 stands at $457,983 versus FY17 $435,232.

Gagne called Pizzolato “a real twenty-first century librarian” who runs a 21st century library.

Also meeting with the Finance Committee was Water & Sewer Superintendent

Henri Renauld, whose message was very clear – additional staffing is necessary.

Renauld explained that both water and sewer personnel are deployed interchangeably to maintain plants and pumps, but with new wells and state requirements for staffing, a full-time position was necessary.

“We have to staff everyday,” Renauld told the committee members. He said that the water and sewer staff rotate weekends in order to maintain 24-7 coverage.

But committee Chairman Pat Donoghue questioned the logic and cost.

“We were told that with the new meter system we were going to save money,” Donoghue said. “Shouldn’t there be less pressure on staffing? Why isn’t there a reduction in personnel?”

Chuck McCullough, who assists the Water & Sewer Department in financial planning and long-range goals, responded, “With the old system, we drove around twice a year … it was very labor intensive. With the new system, we read meters every four to six weeks. We are able to identify domestic leaks.”

He said that by quickly identifying leaks, the town is able to conserve water and save customers money.

Donoghue said, “So you’re saying it’s better customer service versus cost savings.”

McCullough concurred.

Renauld said that presently he has 5.5 staff members in the field, one full-time clerk, and two part-time operational staff members, McCullough and former superintendent Nick Nicholson. The department’s FY18 budget reflects rounding out staffing to a total of six.

Regarding the water department, he said that 22 million gallons of drinking water are processed servicing three towns with a new well coming on-line that will provide 400,000 gallons per day for Mattapoisett alone in emergency situations.

In other areas of his budget, Renauld pointed to cost savings in communication and gasoline consumption.

But regarding the prolonged drought, Renauld reminded the committee it affects sewer costs. Mattapoisett’s flow ownership increased as a direct result of the drought resulting in $50,000 in additional sewer treatment expenses.

The estimated FY18 sewer department budget is $724,709, over FY17 at $674,775.

The water department budget also reflects decreases in gasoline, electrical, and professional consulting services, bringing the FY18 estimated total to $1,361,869 versus FY17 $1,340,621.

However, towards the end of his presentation, Renauld warned of upcoming expenses. He said that sewer treatment plant upgrades in Fairhaven will cost Mattapoisett $939,000. He plans on petitioning voters at Town Meeting to cover that cost with a 20-year bond.

The next meeting of the Mattapoisett Finance Committee is scheduled for Thursday, February 16, at 6:30 pm in the town hall conference room.

By Marilou Newell