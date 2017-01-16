Developer Removes ‘Too High’ Fence at Solar Site

The Rochester Planning Board on January 10 brought back Dan Webb from Meadowatt, LLC, developer of a large-scale solar farm located at 188-190 Marion Road (Route 105).

During the construction of the fence surrounding the site, the contractor unilaterally decided to add an extra two and a half feet in height to the fencing in an area where the top of the solar panels would be nearly visible from the road.

Once the matter was brought to the Planning Board’s attention, the board contacted Webb to have him come in and discuss his options.

“[The contractor] decided that higher was better and that was a mistake,” said Webb.

Chairman Arnie Johnson likened the extra-high fence as resembling a “lookout tower at the Alamo.”

In addition to the extra height of fencing, the rear abutter to the project alerted the Planning Board that he could still see the solar panels form his living room window.

As per the original plan, Johnson pointed out that the board should have visited the site to observe specifically how the vegetation that screened the view de-foliated in the fall.

Johnson also noted that a sign hung at the site requires a permit issued by the building commissioner.

The board scheduled the site visit for January 21 and would meet again with Webb at the next meeting.

The board also scheduled a site visit on the same morning for Wellspring Farm at 42 Hiller Road before scheduling the public hearing for the applicant.

In other matters, Carmelo Nicolosi, representing Justin and Misty King of 219 New Bedford Road, received an approval for an Approval Not Required application to divide one lot into two lots. The existing house on one lot will be sold, and King will construct a smaller house on the adjacent newly formed lot.

Nicolosi still has to re-submit an updated plan with some calculations and a lot line that was omitted before the board will sign off on the plans.

Also during the meeting, Gary Mills’ public hearing for a modification of an approved definitive subdivision was continued again until January 24, although the board did approve a number of requested waivers pertaining to a gravel roadway.

The public hearing for Clean Energy Collective for a large-scale solar farm at 268 Mattapoisett Road was continued again until January 24, at which time Johnson said the board would likely review a draft decision and take action during a subsequent February meeting.

The next meeting of the Rochester Planning Board is scheduled for January 24 at 7:00 pm at the Rochester Town Hall.

By Jean Perry