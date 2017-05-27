Derelict Home To Be Razed

A house in the Harbor Beach neighborhood of Mattapoisett that has become the seaside home of four-legged visitors will be razed.

William Bachant of Wareham came before the Mattapoisett Zoning Board of Appeals on May 18 seeking permission to tear down the vacant and dilapidated house located at 6 Cedar Street. He said a new home would be constructed on the site once the 1955 structure was removed.

There was some discussion regarding lot coverage, as the standard set by the ZBA has historically been 25 percent and Bachant’s plans seemed to exceed that by 2 percent.

Neighbors voiced their delight at the possibility of having the long-forgotten structure removed.

“We can’t wait for the building to come down,” said Harbor Beach Association officer Ann Marie Anderson on behalf of the neighborhood.

Beach residents Betty and Bert Theriault said foxes had been living in the empty house, causing problems for the area.

“It’s in terrible disrepair,” said Theriault. “It would be a plus to the neighborhood if it’s torn down.”

Several other residents spoke in favor of the project, but voiced concerns about what would become of the “critters” living in the building.

Director of Inspectional Services Andy Bobola said the builder would have to exterminate the property prior to pulling it down, and that the Board of Health would certify that work had been completed.

Satisfying neighbors’ concerns that the animals wouldn’t scramble into their own homes, the ZBA approved the Special Permit. The new home will be a two-bedroom, two-story structure with an asphalt driveway.

Returning to the board was Robert Field of Field Engineering, representing DG Services, 23 County Road, with a request for a Special Permit to construct a 2,109 square-foot addition to an existing commercial structure. After meeting and achieving a compromise with abutter Dawson Real Estate, the project was approved.

Katherine Norcross, 77 Long Plain Road, received a Special Permit to construct an in-law apartment as an addition to her 1986 family home.

The Town of Mattapoisett Water and Sewer Department also received a Special Permit to renovate a well house at 121 Acushnet Road. The well house, once completed, will produce 400,000 gallons of drinking water per day, stated Superintendent Henri Renauld.

An application submitted by Katherine Home Improvement of Randolph for property located at 86 County Road was withdrawn with prejudice when the applicant failed to appear.

The next meeting of the Mattapoisett Zoning Board of Appeals will be held on June 15 at 6:00 pm in the town hall conference room, if there are hearings.

Mattapoisett Zoning Board of Appeals

By Marilou Newell