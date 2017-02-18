Applicant Wants to Build in Wetlands No-Build Zone

Marion Conservation Commission members appeared a bit taken aback on February 8 when an applicant requested the commission vote on the spot rather than continue the public hearing, seemingly aware that the commission would deny the Notice of Intent.

After the commission referred to the placement of a swimming pool and pool house planned for the no-build zone close to wetlands as “a stumbling block” and reiterating that building cannot take place within a no-touch zone, property owner Christian Loranger said he preferred the commission simply vote that evening so he could “move on.”

The public hearing was continued from the last meeting so that soil testing by a wetlands specialist could be undertaken. The commission also requested roof drains and some buffer zone lines added to the plan.

Engineer Jamie Bissonnette said the latest plan reflected a reduction in the size of the pool slated for the no-touch zone, as well as some minimalizing of grading at the location.

Conservation Commission member Norm Hills reckoned the hearing would have to be continued since the information was only just received by the commission and needed an additional site visit. He then went on to address the pool and pool house.

“The pool and pool house are where we really don’t see [they] should be,” said Hills. “We commented last time and you really said nothing about it.”

But it is just the way it has to be, according to Bissonnette.

Bissonnette pointed out that for years a barn stood on the spot of the proposed pool, within that very no-touch zone, but the commission was not satisfied with that argument.

“That’s fine,” said Hills, “but the problem is that existed a long time ago. We’re talking about a clean sheet of paper and this is not a good start for a clean sheet of paper.”

Chairman Cynthia Callow asked why the pool and pool house had to be on the site of the old barn.

”I’m not really sure where else we could put it on the site,” said Bissonnette.

The proposed pool house is 24 feet by 26 feet, which the commission noted was more the size of a two-car garage than a ‘pool house.’

Bissonnette said it would be more like a two-family situation with the addition, which was then described as more of an in-law suite with a kitchen, which would also be used as a ‘pool house.’

“It’s almost completely inside the no-build zone,” said commission member Jeffrey Doubrava.

When Hills said the hearing would have to be continued at least, Loranger responded, saying, “I’d rather not continue it. I’d rather just take the vote now.”

“Okay,” said Hills. “Basically what you’re saying is you have no intent on changing.”

Loranger said he reduced the size of the pool and that was that.

“From my point of view, I think we should deny this,” Hills said. He said it goes far into the no-touch zone and argued that the pool house no longer appeared as simply a pool house.

“There’s more than that that we’re going to have to put down [in the written decision] because this is going to be appealed and will go before DEP.”

The consensus of the commission was to deny it, but the commission refrained from voting until it could word the decision properly.

The commission chose to hold a special meeting just for this item on Wednesday, February 15 at 7:00 pm.

Loranger asked if this was usual, saying he thought the commission would have to take the vote that night.

“Normally we do, but this is a case that we’re going to take an extra week to get the wording proper,” said Hills.

Loranger went on about how much money he has already spent on the property and his eagerness to proceed.

“But if it goes to appeal, it’s going to take even longer,” said Hills.

“Well, it is what it is,” said Loranger. “You’re going to deny me and we’ll go from there.”

The next regularly scheduled meeting of the Marion Conservation Commission will be February 23 at 7:00 pm at the Marion Town House.

By Jean Perry