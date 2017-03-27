Almost a Drive-Through Meeting

With only one hearing on the agenda and no resistance to the special permit application, the Mattapoisett Zoning Board of Appeals meeting on March 16 was a short and sweet process, much like a drive-through window.

But make no mistake about it, when it comes to handling the business of reviewing applications, the ZBA readily peppers applicants with questions as they did on this night.

Coming before the board members was Rick Charon of Charon & Associates, representing Todd Henshaw of 9 Chesapeake Run.

Henshaw’s 28,000 square-foot parcel at 41 Prospect Street abuts his Chesapeake Run location and has an existing home built in 1890.

The long, derelict structure would be razed, Charon explained, and a new single-family home with a four-bay detached garage would cover 19 percent of the lot.

Zoning board Chairman Susan Akin and member Mary Anne Brogan asked why Henshaw needed such a large garage, while board member Norman Lyonnais asked if plumbing was planned for the structure.

Charon said that Henshaw planned the oversized garage to accommodate his boat, a vintage farm tractor, and other personal vehicles. He assured the board members that living spaces and bathroom facilities would not be included.

The board also questioned the height of the two buildings. Both, Charon calculated, would be no more than 27 feet high.

Colby Rottler, an associate member of the board and abutter to the applicant, spoke as a private citizen saying, “The building has been an eye sore … this project makes sense.”

In just over 12 minutes, the board unanimously approved the special permit.

The next meeting of the Mattapoisett Zoning Board of Appeals will be April 20 at 6:00 pm in the town hall conference room if there are hearings scheduled.

By Marilou Newell