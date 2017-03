The Knights, 57 Fairhaven Road in Mattapoisett, is having a Flea Market on Saturday, April 29 from 9:00 am to 1:00 pm. Vendors are needed to fill the hall for $20 a table (we supply 8-foot tables to be used). Antiques, collectibles and crafts are welcome. For information about renting table space, call Jim at 508-863-3496.