The Women’s March…Now What?

President Trump has pledged to enact policies that will affect our human rights such as a woman’s right to make choices about her own body or a gay man’s right to chose who he wants to marry. Are you angry that the President’s stand on immigration could deport hundreds of law-abiding people in southeastern Massachusetts who know no country but the United States? Are you worried that the President will reverse years of environmental policies that will do irreparable damage to our country? Are you angry that President Trump has already, and will no doubt continue, to damage our image in our international community with his nationalistic, hawkish views? Are you concerned that President Trump’s appointees will change the focus of the Supreme Court for years to come?

With the existing Republican Congress, many changes could happen unless people forcefully speak out against the actions and policies that are being proposed by President Trump. Why not begin to reject President’s Trump’s actions by gathering with the Mattapoisett Democratic Town Committee on Saturday, February 11 from 10:30 am – 12:00 pm at the Friends Meeting House Community Building at 103 Marion Road (Route 6).

The meeting is open to all and will concentrate on specific ways individuals and groups can make their voices heard.

For more information, contact mattdemtc@gmail.com.