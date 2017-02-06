The Landmine Tragedy

Landmines. They are gruesome, they are cruel, and they are killing over 15,000 people, including children, each year. In fact, according to unicef.org, an estimated 85% of children who are victims of landmines perish before arriving at the hospital. Landmines are explosive devices that are designed to blow when triggered by pressure or a tripwire. Landmines are typically laid just under or above the ground. These devices are extremely dangerous. For children, what seems like a fun toy could mean a painful death. Why? Because enemies in war-torn areas use these to severely injure or kill innocent civilians while trying to take over a territory. They are often disguised as colorful toys, referred to by many as “toys of death.” There are an estimated 100,000 landmines still in the world, and some sixth graders from Sippican School wanted to do something about it after reading The Breadwinner by Deborah Ellis in reading class with teacher Mrs.Sinnott. This novel takes place in the war-struck country of Afghanistan, where landmines are a big issue. Sixth graders Marcus Pierre, Drew Marvel, Liam Houck, Henry Richards, and Sam Williamson organized a fundraiser for the ICBL, the International Organization to Ban Landmines. This organization works for a world free of landmines. On the day of the fundraiser in mid-December, students were asked to wear red and bring in a small donation. Together, just under $300 was raised for the ICBL.

By Ava Noone and Catie Parks