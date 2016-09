Please join us on Friday, September 30 at 7:00 pm at The First Congregational Church Community Center Hall at 144 Front Street, Marion.

Deputy Liisa Budge-Johnson of the Plymouth County Sheriff’s Department will present a free 30-minute PowerPoint program on the dangers of prescription drugs and inhalants in the home. She will offer suggestions on how you can protect yourself and your family. Reserve your seat early. For more information or to reserve a seat, call 508-748-2428.