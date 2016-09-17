SLT Junior Board Program

Calling all young environmentalists. The Sippican Lands Trust still has spots available for their Junior Board Program for 3rd-8th grade Marion students. Started in 2014, the Junior Board is a group of dedicated young members who seek to increase environmental awareness and involvement among peers. They aim to share the SLT mission, to host events, and participate in activities on many properties owned by the Trust.

The Junior Board meets on the third Wednesday, ten months of the year (September-October) and (January-August). Meetings are held either on the trails or in the SLT office. Some of the activities you can anticipate are the annual Halloween preparation and event, snowshoeing, bird watching and box preparation and maintenance, bee hotel building and maintenance, tree identification activities, the annual Easter egg hunt preparation and event, July 4th preparation and event, and assistance and participation in Sippican Lands Trust events throughout the year.

Please send in your application form to the Sippican Lands Trust office at 354 Front Street, Marion. Application forms are available on the SLT website www.sippicanlandstrust.org, at the SLT office, in the library entrance and in Uncle Jon’s. Applications should be sent in ASAP. Our first meeting is from 4:00 – 6:00 pm on Wednesday, September 21. There is a $25 membership fee. Please attach a check made out to the Sippican Lands Trust.

Founded in 1974, the Sippican Lands Trust strives to acquire, protect and maintain natural areas in Marion. Its purpose is to conserve land, protect habitat and offer public access to the beautiful, protected lands of our town. Currently, its main focus is to develop more events and educational programs for nature lovers of all ages.

Please call the Sippican Lands Trust at 508-748-3080 or email info@sippicanlandstrust.org for more information. Thanks and we look forward to an exciting year of Junior Board Activities.