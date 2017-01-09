Sippican Choral Society Begins

The Sippican Choral Society resumes rehearsals on Monday, January 16 at 7:15 pm at Wickenden Chapel on the Tabor Academy campus in Marion. New members are welcome to join the chorus simply by coming to the first rehearsal.

The chorus will be rehearsing for its spring concert to be held on Sunday, April 23, 2017 at 3:00 in Fireman Hall, Marion. The concert, entitled “Testament of Freedom,” has a patriotic theme as the Tri-County Symphonic Band joins us in offering uplifting and engaging music for everyone involved. In addition, a small chamber choir, to be chosen by the Music Director from among chorus members, will perform.

Rehearsals begin promptly at 7:30 every Monday evening, but singers are asked to arrive by 7:15 pm for the first rehearsal in order to register and receive music. All voices are welcome (soprano, alto, tenor, and bass), and tenors are especially encouraged to sing with the chorus this year.

In addition, the chorus would like to invite young people still in high school and college to join us as well. As always, everyone who has sung with the chorus in past years will be welcomed back.

Dr. Tianxu Zhou, Director of the chorus, requests that both returning members and new members who, for good reason, cannot make the first rehearsal call Nancy Sparklin at 508-763-2327 to let her know they intend to sing this year.

The chorus is under the direction of Dr. Tianxu Zhou, with Michelle Gordon of Mattapoisett as accompanist. The group performs at least two concerts every year, singing the works of the world’s great composers, as well as more modern music.

For further information about singing with the Sippican Choral Society this year, please contact Nancy Sparklin at 508-763-2327.