Showstoppers’ Performing Arts Camp

Registrations are now being accepted for Showstoppers’ 13th Annual Performing Arts Camp for boys and girls in grades 2 to 8, April 17-21, 9:00 am – 3:00 pm daily, at the Mattapoisett Congregational Church Hall on Church Street in Mattapoisett. A musical theater showcase will be presented to the public at 7:00 pm on the Friday night. The $175 fee per child includes performance CD, T-shirt, daily snacks and certificate of completion. Don’t delay! Reserve your spot today! For more information or to register, call 508-758-4525 or email kzucco@comcast.net.