Rochester Police Get Warm and Fuzzy

Members of the Rochester Police Department will be participating in “No Shave November” for the first time this year. Participating officers will make a donation to Home Base, a Red Sox Foundation and Massachusetts General Hospital Program that helps veterans and their families heal from Traumatic Brain Injury, PTSD and related conditions. In return for the donation, the officers will get a waiver for the month of November from the department’s strict grooming policy which restricts most facial hair.

No Shave November is a web-based, nonprofit organization devoted to “growing” cancer awareness while raising funds to support cancer prevention, research, education about cancer prevention, as well as aiding those fighting the battle. It’s a month long journey in which participants forego shaving and grooming in order to evoke conversations, while raising cancer awareness.

Community members who wish to join the Rochester Police Department in supporting veterans and their families can drop off a check or money order at the department. All checks should be made out to Home Base.

Rochester police will send all donations to the organization at the beginning of December. For more information about Home Base, please visit www.homebase.org.