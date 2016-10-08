Rochester Artists Host Art Show and Sale

The Monday Morning Painters of the Rochester COA will hold an Art Show and Sale on Saturday, October 15 at the Rochester Senior Center, 67 Dexter Lane from 10:00 am to 3:00 pm. A portion of the sales will go to the Friends of the COA. Lunch will be available by the Friends. The following artists will be participating:

Terry Laspesa is a new artist in Rochester. She has taken classes in Harwich, MA and in Meriden, CT. Terry was very fortunate to have lived on Wychmere Harbor in Harwichport, which provided her with a view of the ever-changing water and the environment that it supports. When the spirit moves, that is when she creates. Terry is a free spirit who incorporates that freedom into her art work. Terry was part of the Guild of Harwich artists and participated in Marion’s Art in the Park. Some of her earlier works have been made into prints.

Helen Johnson is mainly self-taught .After retiring from teaching, she took a four-session workshop with local artist Kate Fuller for people who always wanted to try watercolor but never had and she was hooked on painting. Currently, Helen paints with the Monday Morning Artists at the Rochester COA and the Canalside Artists at the Bourne COA and is a member of the Bourne/Wareham Art Association, Marion Art Center, and the Taunton Art Association. She has received awards from the Massachusetts State Art Contest for Seniors.

Exploring art in many areas since high school, Betty Beaulieu has studied with various local artists. The Rochester artist has focused her interest in local history on preserving past and present local scenes in watercolor and oil paintings. Her paintings have won awards in many local art shows. Betty is a member of the Marion Art Center, Taunton Art Association, and Bourne Wareham Art Association.

A graduate of Massachusetts College of Art, Jane Egan is a multifaceted artist who works with a variety of mediums, including oil paint, watercolor, and pastel. Among Jane’s most recent accolades, she was awarded “Best of Show” for pastel works in both the Bourne Wareham Art Association and Taunton Art Association member shows. Her pastel works have been juried into surrounding gallery exhibitions and national shows. Jane’s works have also been on exhibit at the Marion Art Center. Jane is an active member of the Bourne Wareham Art Association, Pastel Painters Society of Cape Cod, Taunton Art Association, Westport Art Group, Cape Cod Art Association, and Marion Art Center.

Jennifer Cipriano’s artistic experience includes a preference for oil painting, but also other mediums such as watercolor. She creates landscapes, botanical paintings, and animal renderings. She is a graduate of UMass Dartmouth, Collage of Fine Arts. After recently retiring from a corporate position, she previously worked in the textile industry, retail advertising, and was a freelance scrimshander for nine years with her works being sold nationwide. Jennifer is a member of the Marion Art Center.

Janet McDonald took her first watercolor class six years ago after her retirement as an Operating Room RN. She paints three times a week with the Duxbury Tarlikin Schoolhouse Artists, the Canalside Artists in Bourne and the Rochester Senior Center Artists. She enjoys attending watercolor workshops to broaden her knowledge and style. Several of her paintings have won awards.

Lynnette F. Torres graduated from Vesper George School of Art in Boston, MA. She has worked in the commercial art world for over 30 years, having spent the past 28 years working as the Design/Art Director/ Production Planner for a local screen print company. The mediums she enjoys are pen and ink, pastel and watercolor. Lynnette is a member of the Rhode Island Watercolor Society and the Plymouth Center for the Arts. She is currently pursuing watercolor.

Over the past few years Marion artist, Elizabeth Kirke, has enjoyed a myriad of subjects, employing pastels, acrylics, and more recently watercolors. She holds a BA in Art History with a minor in Art Education for University of Massachusetts, Amherst.