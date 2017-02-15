Police Warn of Phone Scam

The Rochester Police Department has received information that town residents are receiving calls from a company claiming to be “Legal Support Services.” This is a fictitious company being used as the front for a phone scam. The victims are being told by the company that they will be at the address within 48 hours serving papers with a uniformed officer and to put away any dogs on the property.

Victims are asked for personal information and or financial information. Do not provide any information to these calling parties. One of the phone numbers being used by this scam which may appear on caller ID is 866-353-1944. If you are contacted by these people, please report it to the police.