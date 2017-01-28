New Group Exercise Class in Marion

Beginning February 1, the Marion Council on Aging in an exciting partnership with the Gleason Family YMCA will offer a new group exercise class on Wednesdays and Fridays, 9:30 am to 10:30am, at the Music Hall, 164 Front Street, Marion.

During this class, instructor Janet Memoli will help you improve your overall health while having fun and listening to motivating music. Comfortable clothing and a water bottle are suggested. The cost is $35/10-week session, free for members of the YMCA. Registration is required; call the Marion COA at 508-748-3570.

Janet has been a certified ACE trainer for 40+ years. She has taught classes at Gleason Family YMCA for the past 13 years where she has a loyal following. Her classes are fun and challenging and focus on balance, flexibility, cardio fitness, strength, and core development. The class uses light hand weights, chairs, bands and a person’s own body weight. This class is open to the community.