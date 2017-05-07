‘Miss Inspirational’ Show Returns

Young women and girls with special needs and disabilities will once again grace the stage and amaze the audience at the 2nd Annual Miss Inspirational Program to be held at the Old Rochester Regional High School auditorium this Saturday, May 6, at 6:00 pm.

All proceeds from the event will benefit Boston Children’s Hospital.

Hosted by Mattapoisett resident and reigning Miss Bristol County, Jillian Zucco, the event is designed to be a confidence-builder focusing on ability and empowerment. Her goal is to give girls and young women with special needs the same opportunity she has available to her – a pageant-like program that allows them the opportunity to tell the community their story, to demonstrate their grace and confidence in a beautiful dress or evening gown, and to showcase their talent, unique ability, or something they are proud of in front of a large audience. And in doing so, she hopes to raise public awareness of our “differently abled” population.

Zucco is a 2016 honors nursing graduate of UMass Dartmouth, now employed full time as a registered nurse at a regional hospital. Inspired by the special bond she has with her disabled cousin and her seven years working as a personal care attendant for girls with varying levels of disability through the Cerebral Palsy of MA organization, Zucco wants the public to be more sensitive and embracing of those with special needs.

“They want the same things we all do, and they want to be included socially.” Zucco feels that by highlighting the participants’ abilities and celebrating their achievements, the program will create a community that is embracing of difference and more understanding of their needs. “There is really so much we can learn from them if we simply pay attention.” She feels this program not only helps make us a better society by facilitating understanding and appreciation of their challenges and abilities, but it promises to help the participants take pride in their accomplishments and to walk (or wheel) confidently among us.

Admission to watch the show is a $15 donation to the Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals (earmarked for Boston Children’s Hospital), to be collected at the door. Auditorium opens to the public at 5:30 pm. Refreshments, raffles, and Chinese auction will be available in the foyer.

For more information, email JillianZucco@gmail.com or visit facebook.com/JillianMarieZucco/. Miss Bristol County is a local preliminary to the Miss Massachusetts and Miss America scholarship organizations.