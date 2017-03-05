Miss Inspirational Program Seeking Girls With Special Needs

On Saturday, May 6, the reigning Miss Bristol County Jillian Zucco will host the 2nd Annual Miss Inspirational program for girls with special needs and disabilities at the Old Rochester Regional High School auditorium at 6:00 pm.

Ms. Zucco, a 2016 graduate of the Honors Nursing Program at UMass Dartmouth, is now accepting registrations from girls and young women for participation in this event on a first-come, first-serve basis. The goal of the pageant is to highlight and celebrate the achievements of those around us who are breaking barriers and overcoming challenges every single day.

Now employed as a full-time registered nurse at a regional hospital and still a part-time personal care attendant with the Cerebral Palsy of Massachusetts organization, Ms. Zucco has worked with girls and young women with varying levels of disability. “This event focuses on ability and empowerment. My goal is to raise public awareness by giving these young women and girls a platform to show the community how truly inspirational they are.”

The program will have four phases: Introduction, using any form of communication with or without assistance; Talent, sharing a unique ability, talent, or something the individual is proud of; Formal Wear, demonstrating grace and confidence in a party dress or gown of one’s own or one provided courtesy of the Cinderella Project through Gifts to Give; and Personal Statement submitted in writing before the event detailing obstacles overcome, barriers broken, and/or goals and aspirations, pieces of which will be read to the audience during the Formal Wear portion of the live show.

Last year’s inaugural event was a great success, showcasing 30 participants from across the state to a sold-out audience. “I was delighted to have a standing room only turnout for these deserving individuals. What they have to share with all of us is nothing short of amazing!”

Ms. Zucco’s program accommodates individuals with all types of disabilities, including mental, physical, developmental and medical. An ASL interpreter is available for those who need this service. The stage, dressing room and auditorium meet ADA accessibility guidelines, and a volunteer will be assigned to assist each participant on and off stage the night of the show to ensure they are prepared and ready for each phase.

The program also recognizes any males with special needs who would like to be involved as well.

There is no fee to participate. Tickets to the event will be available at the door for $15. All proceeds will benefit Boston Children’s Hospital through the Children’s Miracle Network.

To register or for more information, email JillianZucco@gmail.com