Memory Loss Support Group Facilitators Needed

Are you caring, compassionate, creative and looking for a meaningful volunteer experience in your community? Community Nurse Home Care and the Marion Council on Aging are starting a new memory loss support group for individuals with memory loss and their caregivers. This new group will meet on Thursday afternoons beginning in June.

Join us for an information session on Wednesday, April 5, at 1:30 pm at the Marion Music Hall, 164 Front Street to learn more about this opportunity. Support and training will be provided to volunteers free of charge. To register, or if you are interested but cannot attend on April 5, please call Joanna Viera, 508-992-6278, for more information.