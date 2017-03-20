Mattapoisett Tax Relief Fund

Enclosed with the property tax bills that were mailed out in December was a donation form for the Elderly and Disabled Tax Relief Fund. The fund was established under MGL Chapter 60 Section 3D in order to help elderly and disabled residents to remain in their homes. It provides financial assistance to those who qualify. Last year, the committee was able to help five taxpayers in need with $500 being given to each recipient. In order to qualify, an applicant’s gross income cannot exceed $20,000 if single and $40,000 if married. Your total estate excluding your domicile cannot be more than $35,000 if single and $45,000 if married. Applications are available on the Town of Mattapoisett’s website, www.mattapoisett.net, under the COA tab and at the Council on Aging which is located in Center School. Completed applications and/or donations should be mailed to the Treasurer’s Office, P.O. Box 433, Mattapoisett. Applications for help must be received by April 1 to be considered.