Mattapoisett Road Race College Stipends

The Fourth of July will be here before we know it, which means it’s time to start training for the Mattapoisett Road Race! Now in its 47th year, this 5-mile race through scenic Mattapoisett is an Independence Day tradition. Proceeds from the race are used to fund awards for college-bound senior athletes from Old Rochester Regional High School. Over the years, more than $150,000 has been given to deserving students from Mattapoisett, Marion and Rochester. More details and the application form are available on the College Stipends tab at mattapoisettroadrace.com. Applications are due by May 5.