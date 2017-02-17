Are you interested in supporting community-based projects in the arts, humanities, and sciences in Mattapoisett? Each year, Mattapoisett Cultural Council awards funds for public cultural events such as plays and concerts, arts in the schools, community arts and cultural organizations, field trips for students to museums and performances, and more. These programs promote the availability of rich cultural experiences for Mattapoisett residents.

Council members are municipally-appointed volunteers who help determine how to disburse available funds to individuals, schools, and cultural organizations who apply for project support. Mattapoisett Cultural Council is seeking several new volunteers interested in serving as voting members to work together to allocate funding. Information about the local cultural council program is available at http://www.massculturalcouncil.org/programs/lccgrants.asp.

If you are interested or have questions about becoming a member, please contact kcdamaskos@gmail.com or Cultural Council, Town of Mattapoisett, P.O. Box 435, Mattapoisett, MA 02739. Deadline March 1, 2017.