Marion Town House Building Committee

The Town House Building Committee and their architects, Turowski Architecture, are moving forward with planning for the Historic Renovation of the Marion Town House. The Marion Town House, built in 1876 and 1890 in the Italianate style of the time, is the most significant architectural treasure in Marion. It is also a powerful symbol of the generosity of the town’s most important benefactor, Elizabeth Taber. Years of deferred maintenance and bureaucratic delays have resulted in a building in need of total renovation to restore it to its original glory.

At the fall Town Meeting, the Marion Board of Selectmen will be requesting funding to complete the design development drawings so a final cost estimate can be created. If approved, a subsequent request for approximately $11M will be made at the spring Town Meeting. Following that, Town offices will be relocated to temporary quarters and construction will commence. Construction is expected to take 10-12 months and will result in a beautifully restored building of which generations of Marion residents will take pride.