Marion Spring Walk About & Artist Talk

Visit Marion for a Spring Walk About on Saturday, April 29 from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm to explore the town’s historic architecture and see original art. From 11:00 am to 12:00 pm at the Marion Art Center, hear artists Anthi Frangiadis, Kim Gatesman and Allen TenBusschen talk about their work – and the creative processes behind it – currently on exhibit at the MAC. Their group show, Black and White, features a compelling collection of charcoal drawings, electrostatic monotypes, pen & ink drawings and intaglio prints. A short walk from the Marion Art Center is Anthi Frangiadis Associates and the Drawing Room. There you can explore the architectural design process and ongoing collaborations with New England artisans. At 1:00 pm, artist Sally McCarthy, a Drawing Room collaborator, will speak at that location about her painting process. These free events are part of ArtWeek Boston. Presented by Highland Street Foundation and produced by the Boch Center, ArtWeek is an award-winning bi-annual creative festival featuring more than 150 unique, unexpected, and creative experiences that are participatory, interactive, or offer behind-the-scenes access to artists or the creative process. For more information, call the Marion Art Center at 508-748-1266 or Anthi Frangiadis Associates at 508-748-3494. The Marion Art Center is located at 80 Pleasant Street. Frangiadis Associates/Drawing Room is located at 11 Spring Street.