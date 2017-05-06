Marion Recreation Summer Programs

Marion Recreation is pleased to announce that registration is now open for its very popular summer programming. This year, Stacey Perry will lead the Silvershell Summer Program beginning June 26 and running through August 14. Additional offerings include Swimming Lessons at Silvershell Beach, Sailing on Sippican Harbor, Soccer Clinics, Dance and Theater Classes and more. Full details are available on the website at www.marionrecreation.com. Program books will also be distributed to Sippican School in the coming weeks.