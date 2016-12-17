Marion Recreation Musical Theater Program

Come join in on the fun of learning how to take part in a musical theater performance! Marion Recreation is now accepting registrations for its Winter Musical Theater Program. Participants will learn the basics of putting together a real-life theater production. In this class, boys and girls will prepare for a role in the musical Jasmine’s Medley Excerpts. This play has been rewritten along the theme of the original Aladdin. Children will sing, dance, and act their way into a world of excitement. Led by Instructor Aly Pereira, this class begins on Wednesday, January 25 and runs through March 22. Classes take place at the Marion Music Hall every Wednesday from 3:15 – 4:15 pm excluding school vacation week. The cost is $135. To register for this program or to learn more, visit www.marionrecreation.com.