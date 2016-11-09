Marion Recreation Fall and Winter Programs

Marion Recreations is pleased to announce several fall and winter programs available to the public.

Youth Wrestling. Marconi Station Wrestling Club is now in its 4th year and will open its doors to the public for interested participants. Children in Kindergarten through 8th grade can stop in and see what goes on in a typical wrestling practice. This event will take place on Monday, November 7, from 6:30 – 8:00 pm at Marion Recreation, 13 Atlantis Drive, Marion, MA. In addition, more information and registration information is available on our website at www.marionrecreation.com.

2016 Marion 5K Turkey Trot. This popular yearly 5K, sponsored by Guard Oil, will take you on a fairly flat course along picturesque Sippican Harbor. This is a timed event and results are available for all runners. All runners will receive a complimentary T-shirt and top finishers in each age group will receive medals. Register prior to November 19 for $18 online at www.marionrecreation.com or register in-person the day of race for $20. Race begins and ends at Tabor Academy on Sunday, November 20 at 10:15 am.

Open Skating at Tabor Academy. This popular yearly event takes place on most Sundays from 12:00 – 2:00 pm. Strap on some ice skates and take a turn on the rink during open public skating at Tabor Academy from November 20 – March 5. Cost is $5 per skater or you may purchase an individual season pass for the discounted rate of $45. Visit www.marionrecreation.com for more information.

Winter Musical Theater. Children will learn the basics of putting together a production. In this class, boys and girls will audition for a role in the musical Jasmine’s Medley Excerpts. This play has been rewritten along the theme of the original Aladdin. Children will sing, dance, and act their way into a world of excitement. Cost is $130. Classes run Wednesdays beginning January 25 and ending March 22 (no class during the week of February vacation). Visit www.marionrecreation.com for more information.