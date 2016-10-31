Marion Music Hall Advisory Committee

The Board of Selectmen recently approved the appointment of three new members to serve on the Music Hall Advisory Committee, increasing its membership to nine. Elected by unanimous vote were Frank McNamee, President of the Sippican Historical Society and Board member of the Council on Aging; Phil Sanborn, Music Director at Tabor Academy; and Lynn Crocker, an interior designer who has helped with the recent improvements to the Main Hall and the Reading Room.

Current members of the Music Hall Advisory Committee are co-chairs Chrissie Bascom and Margot Stone, clerk Casey Quirk, Truman Terrell, Tinker Saltonstall, and Clare Healy Foley, and non-voting members Jody Dickerson representing the Board of Selectmen, Tami Daniel, coordinator and Shaun Cormier, Town Facilities Manager.

It is expected that the talents of all three of these new members will lend themselves to the Advisory Committee goal of encouraging broader use of the Music Hall for town lectures, concerts, and community events.

The Music Hall Advisory Committee is a public/private collaboration between the Town of Marion and the Sippican Historical Society. It was created in 2001 to provide recommendations to the Board of Selectmen on the management and maintenance of the Music Hall. Elizabeth Pitcher Taber, Marion’s benefactress, donated this stately Queen Anne style building to the town in 1891.