Marion Community Preservation Funding

Applications for Community Preservation Act funding are now available in the Marion Town House located at 2 Spring Street, Marion, MA 02738. The Community Preservation Act is a Massachusetts Law that allows participating cities and towns to adopt a real estate tax surcharge, supplemented by State matching funds, in order to fund community preservation. Eligible projects must be directed towards open space/recreation, historic preservation, or community housing. Applications must be received no later than February 24, 2017 to be considered for presentation at the May 8, 2017 Annual Town Meeting.

Some recent examples of projects supported by Community Preservation funds include:

– Financing the design, construction and equipping of the Marion Town House.

– Designing an accessible boardwalk and viewing platform at Osprey Marsh.

– Securing nine affordable housing units having affordable housing deed restrictions for ninety-nine (99) years.

– Replacing fencing at the Point Road Playground and Washburn Park.

– Preserving the Marion Music Hall.

– Installing playground equipment at Washburn Park and the Point Road playground.

– Rebuilding the viewing platform in Pierson Woods.

– Replacement of windows at the Sippican Woman’s Club.

– Restoration of the steeple at the Marion Art Center.

– Replacement and restoration of historic windows at the Pythagorean Hall.

– Purchase of an interest in land, the primary purpose being the protection of the public drinking water supply.