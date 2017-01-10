Marion Art Center Events

Member Pre-sale Event for The Occasion Singers Love Songs Concert. Following a sold-out holiday concert in December, the Marion Art Center is pleased to once again host The Occasion Singers, who will help celebrate Valentine’s Day with a concert of love songs on Friday, February 10 and Saturday, February 11 at 7:30 pm. From Tuesday, January 17 through Friday, January 20, MAC members (for the current membership year, which runs from August 1, 2016 to July 31, 2017) will have the opportunity to purchase concert tickets before they are made available to the public. Ticket cost is $15 for MAC members. Non-members will be able to purchase tickets beginning Saturday, January 21, at a cost of $18 per ticket. All pre-sale purchases must be made in person at the Marion Art Center during regular gallery hours. Unfortunately, MAC is unable to accommodate any requests for holds and/or reservations. Both general seating and cabaret seating (for parties of 4) will be available on a first come, first served basis.

Open Auditions for Enchanted April. On Saturday, January 14 from 10:00 am until noon and on Sunday, January 15 from 7:00 to 9:00 pm, open auditions will be held at the Marion Art Center for its spring production of Enchanted April by Matthew Barber. The two-act period dramedy is a 2003 Tony Award nominee for Best Play and is based on the novel by Elizabeth von Arnim. Feeling lost in the shadows of marriage and post-WWI society, two unhappy London housewives rent a villa in Italy for a ladies-only holiday retreat, reluctantly recruiting a pair of difficult upper-class women to share the cost and the experience. Under the Mediterranean sun, the four women clash – and then begin to bond and bloom – until men once again upset the balance. The play calls for five women and three men of varying ages. Production dates for the show are March 31, April 1, 2, 7, 8 & 9. Kate Fishman will direct.