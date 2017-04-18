Marion Arbor Day Partners With Local Elections

Arbor Day is usually celebrated in the USA on the last Friday of April. This year it falls on April 28, a time for citizens of all ages to plant trees across our landscape. On the first Arbor Day in 1872, an estimated one million trees were planted throughout America.

Marion will celebrate Arbor Day this spring two weeks later on May 12. The Tree and Parks Committee will be giving out a Rose of Sharon shrub to the first 100 voters as they exit the polls at the VFW Hall on Town Election Day. It is hoped that those who receive a tree to plant somewhere in town will also take a trash bag or two and do an hour of litter pick up. The Arbor Day Table with free trees and trash bags will be located outside the polls from 9:00 am to noon. Members of the Marion Tree and Parks Committee will be on hand to give you a tree and to explain the litter clean-up guidelines.