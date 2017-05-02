The Friends of the Mattapoisett Library is sponsoring a free demonstration of the art of making Nantucket lightship baskets at 2:00 pm on Saturday, May 6. Presenter Rick Padleford of East Freetown has been making Nantucket lightship baskets for over 10 years and is an expert at the craft. His partner, Melanie Dupuis, has been weaving and selling supplies to make the baskets for over 15 years. Together, the pair offers classes in basket-making in their East Freetown studio. They will demonstrate how to make a basket step-by-step and will also display several finished baskets. So if you’re interested in learning how to weave a Nantucket basket yourself or just want to learn more about this centuries-old craft, please join the Friends in the downstairs meeting room of the Mattapoisett Free Public Library, 7 Barstow Street, Mattapoisett, 508-758-4171. Parking is free and the library is handicap accessible.