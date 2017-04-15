MAC to Host ‘Black & White’ Exhibit

The Marion Art Center is pleased to announce the upcoming opening of an exhibition of Black and White works – pen and ink, charcoal and prints – by artists Anthi Frangiadis, Kim Gatesman and Allen TenBusschen. From Friday, April 21 through Saturday, May 20, both of the Art Center’s galleries will be filled with paintings by the gifted artists. A reception in their honor will be held on Friday, April 21 at the Marion Art Center from 6:00 to 8:00 pm. It is free and open to the public. As part of ArtWeek Boston, the artists will also be at the Marion Art Center at 11:00 am on Saturday, April 29, to discuss their creative process and exhibited work. The ArtWeek presentation is also free and open to the public.

Anthi Frangiadis is an architect, planner and artist, and is proprietor of the Drawing Room, a design showroom within her architectural office that features original artwork and furnishings by many New England artisans. Educated at the Rhode Island School of Design where she received a Bachelor of Architecture & Bachelor of Fine Arts, with a Concentration in Art History, Anthi’s artwork complements her professional career as an architect. She finds drawing is meditative and communicative. Large in format and at times complex in composition, her bold mark making in charcoal is an expression of energy, strength, and endurance.

Kim Gatesman received her BFA from UMass Dartmouth and later received her Master’s in Arts Administration from Boston University. She lives in New Bedford, MA, and works as a printmaker for both Riverside Art in Somerset, MA and in her private studio, Third Switch Press, in New Bedford. Gatesman’s current body of work explores the fundamental forces of electricity and magnetism. Through experimentation and the use of both traditional and digital printmaking techniques, she makes these unseen physical forces visible and discovers a vocabulary of marks that are produced when these forces are manipulated.

A Michigan native, Allen TenBusschen received his degree from Brigham Young University – Idaho and currently resides in New Bedford. Allen has always been interested in lines, patterns and shapes, and his two-dimensional bird images explore the subtle and sometimes extreme intricacies of the species. Each bird, while being part of the larger whole, contains certain variations that make it unique – a notion, TenBusschen emphasizes, that is reflected in the human race, as well. TenBusschen’s human portraiture allows us a glimpse into the relationships that exist between people. He explains, “A portrait shows the viewer the relationship between the sitter and the artist.” His drawings remind us “to celebrate the variations in one another, and understand the beauty that comes from differences.”