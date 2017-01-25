MAC ArtStart Registration

The Marion Art Center is pleased to announce that registration for ArtStart 2017 will open on Tuesday, January 24 for MAC Members and will open on Tuesday, January 31 for the general public. Led by Director Jamie Wiksten, ArtStart is a summer arts program for children ages 4½ to 9 years. The program was founded by Wendy Bidstrup more than 30 years ago and has grown tremendously over the years, now serving a third generation of ArtStart campers and regularly enrolling 90-100 children. Staffed by professional music, art, dance and theater arts teachers, along with a group of dedicated counselors, ArtStart meets on the MAC premises for six weeks during June and July. The program’s roster of creative activities includes: arts and crafts, theater, music and stories, and each two-week session culminates in an informal production for participant families.

The 2017 program schedule is: Session I: June 20 – June 29 (June 20, 21, 22, 27, 28, 29); Session II: July 5 – July 13 (*July 5, 6, 7, 11, 12, 13); Session III: July 18 – July 27 (July 18, 19, 20, 25, 26, 27). Tuition is $195 for each two-week session for MAC members and $215 for each two-week session for non-members. Current MAC membership at the Family level (or above) is required for discounted ArtStart tuition. MAC membership year runs August 1, 2016 – July 31, 2017. Anyone uncertain about membership status may call the MAC at 508-748-1266. For more information or to register online, please visit www.marionartcenter.org/artstart.