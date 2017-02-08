League of Women Voters Blue Book

A new edition of The Blue Book is in the works. The 2017-18 phone directory, to be published by the Tri-Town League of Women Voters, will be mailed free of charge to every postal patron in Marion, Mattapoisett and Rochester in early July. The book contains the names, addresses and phone numbers of each town’s residents and businesses as well as advertisements by area businesses and professionals for their products and services. An online version of the book contains the residential listings and the classified business listings, and can be found at lwvmmr.org/phonebook.

The only printed residential phone book in this area, The Blue Book is highly popular, providing an important communication tool for the three towns. To make the book as accurate as possible, residents can submit additions, deletions and corrections to their listings by email at lwvphonebook@comcast.net or by postal mail to LWV-MMR, P.O. Box 812, Marion, MA 02738. Advertising information can be requested using the same addresses.

The League is proud of this community service and appreciates the support of the advertisers who help to make this book possible.