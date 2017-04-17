Ice Cream Tours Selling Fast

Hurry, tickets for the Mattapoisett Tour de Crème are going fast. The event, to be held on May 21, rain or shine, has a ride for everyone with routes of 11, 19, 25, and 50 miles with plenty of stops for ice cream. Cyclists can ride at their own pace or ride with a group led by a volunteer. The last stop is a waterfront party with food and live music at the land trust’s Munro Preserve.

Participation is limited to 300. Advance registration is required and the event is expected to sell out. As of April 9, there were only 11 spots left for the 25 mile tour, which visits Captain Bonney’s, Country Whip, and Acushnet Creamery.

You can also volunteer and join in the fun without getting on a bicycle. Help is needed to set up, check-in participants, serve ice cream, photograph the event, and assist riders at various points.

The event is sponsored by Friends of the Mattapoisett Bike path and the Mattapoisett Land Trust to raise money for a rail-trail connection to Marion and conservation of the Old Hammond Quarry.

To learn more, register, sign up to volunteer, or make a donation, visit the event website at www.tourdecreme.org.