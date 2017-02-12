Funds Available for Tri-Town Sports

The Brad Barrows Youth Athletic Scholarship Fund has had another successful year. There are funds available for the local athletic youth of the Tri-Town area. This includes Mattapoisett, Marion, and Rochester.

The funds are to be used for several causes, such as scholarships, participation fees, and other ways to help the athletic teams.

To apply for funding, have your Representative or Organization contact the Recreational Department in your town. They will in turn contact this Committee. This will be based on individual needs as recommended by the Rec Department. It will be first come, first serve. There is a limited amount of funds available. Upon acceptance, disbursement will be made out to the appropriate organizations for the individual.

Contacts numbers for the Tri-Town Recreation Departments are:

– Mattapoisett, 508-748-4100 ext. 227, Greta Fox

– Marion, 774-217-8355, Jody Dickerson

– Rochester, 508-763-2378, cell 774-201-1577, David Hughes