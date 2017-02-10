Friends Academy Head of School

Friends Academy is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Benjamin Kennedy as Friends Academy’s new Head of School, beginning July 1. Kennedy’s dedication to students and his expertise in academic innovation, faculty development, and secondary school placement are qualities that will suit him well at Friends Academy. Kennedy is just the sort of reflective thinker who will continue to direct the school’s unique strengths in areas including cross-curricular learning, experiential and outdoor education, and responsible citizenship. Kennedy notes, “We must celebrate, support, and appropriately challenge each child. We must also help the class as a whole to understand their combined power and capacity. When every member of a group feels safe, valued, and integral to the success of the whole, the whole is indeed more than the sum of its parts.” It is just this educational philosophy that makes Kennedy such an ideal fit for Friends Academy.