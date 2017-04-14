Community Nurse Home Care and the Marion Council on Aging present Diabetic Boot Camp on Wednesdays, April 11 – May 2, at 1:00 pm at the Marion Music Hall, 164 Front Street. Whether you are a newly diagnosed diabetic or a seasoned pro looking for new tips, this series has something for everyone.

Guest speakers include Ronald Bogusky, MD; Jeanna Poloncheck, Ed.D.; Barbara Canuel, R.D.; and Erin Van der Veer, N.P. Series is complimentary but registration is required. Light refreshments served. For more information or to register, please call Community Nurse Home Care at 508-992-6278.