Customer Service Training: Dementia

On Thursday, May 25, the Alzheimer’s Association will conduct a Customer Service Training entitled “Care, Cause and Your Customers: Serving Individuals Living with Dementia in Your Community.” This training will be held from 9:00 – 10:00 am at the COA office, 17 Barstow Street, Mattapoisett, MA. The training is free, but pre-registration is required by May 18.

For those employees and volunteers who serve customers, it would help them to recognize when someone has dementia and to learn how to deal with the customers who are suffering from dementia.

Please request at least one or more employees attend this session. If it is feasible for only one person to attend, please have them share what they learned with others in the organization.

For any further information, contact Jacqueline Coucci, COA Director, at 508-758-4110 or coadirector@mattapoisett.net.