A Candlemas Service of Light and Hope will take place in the chapel of St. Gabriel’s Church on Thursday, February 2 at 6:30 pm. The service will consist of readings, songs and prayers on the themes of light and hope, and will be led by Music Director Leslie Piper and the Rev. Geoffrey T. Piper. A candlelight procession into the chapel will begin at 6:30 pm, and the service will last approximately 45 minutes. Come join us for this peaceful, meditative service exploring and celebrating the ways we can all bring light to the world.