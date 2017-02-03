Boating Safety Course Offered

The Marion Harbormaster’s Office will host the Boating Safety Course at the Marion Police Station Conference room again this year. You will need to attend two Saturday classes consecutively. The first offering is May 13 and 20. The second offering is June 3 and 10. The class size is limited to 25, so sign up early. Please contact Marion Harbormaster’s Office to sign up at 508-748-3535. A brief description of the course is as follows:

Boat Massachusetts is a state and nationally approved boating safety course that concentrates on the equipment and operating guidelines needed to enjoy boating in a safe and responsible way.

All graduates in the 12- through 15-year-old age group will be issued a safety certificate allowing them to operate a motorboat without adult supervision, as required by state law. The same is true for 16- and 17-year-old youth who wish to operate a personal watercraft (jet ski, wave runner, etc.)

All classes are free of charge. Classes are for adults and youth 12 years of age and older. Family participation is encouraged and has proven to be very rewarding. Hope to see you there.