Appointments Announced at Tabor Academy

Effective April 15, Ms. Bobbi Krein will be Tabor Academy’s next Director of Admissions. Bobbi comes to the role with over 25 years of boarding school experience, having fulfilled several administrative roles over her career including college counseling, admissions marketing, director of admissions at two independent schools, summer camp director, teacher, advisor and houseparent. Recently, she has coached the school’s burgeoning volleyball program. Head of School John Quirk remarked, “Bobbi is a devoted school person, with broad experience in both the inward- and outward-facing work of top-notch schools like Tabor. Her clear ease in connecting with students and families, along with a keen understanding of admissions and marketing practices in independent schools, makes her appointment timely and appropriate to ensure Tabor’s significant admissions momentum.” Bobbi has been at Tabor since 2013, first as Associate Director of Admissions and Director of Enrollment Marketing and more recently as the Director of the Tabor Academy Summer Program.

Bobbi succeeds Andrew McCain ‘84, who has served as Director of Admissions at Tabor for 20 years. Andrew will transition his expertise in relationship building to the Tabor Advancement Office as the Director of Alumni Relations effective April 15. John Quirk shared, “During Andrew McCain’s leadership in Admissions, Tabor’s enrollment stance has grown steadily and dramatically. An increased applicant pool and enhanced attention to the marketing of our message allow us to attract some of the best independent school students out there, as more and more families seek to join our School by the Sea.

“Our ability to attract and retain excellent faculty such as Bobbi and Andrew as they seek career growth and new challenges is a tribute to our fine school, and to the community of professional growth we enjoy here at Tabor.”