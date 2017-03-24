Animal Shelter Donations

“It’s been ruff living in a shelter. Make a paw-sitive difference today.” This sentiment is the reasoning behind Hailey Cohen’s community service project. Over the past few weeks, Hailey has been volunteering at the Fairhaven Animal Shelter, located on Bridge Street in Fairhaven. She is also collecting desperately needed supplies for the shelter. The shelter provides a safe and temporary home for animals that have been abandoned and is a nonprofit organization that relies heavily on the kindness of the community for support. The shelter is in need of supplies such as wet/dry cat food, wet/dry dog food, and non-clumping cat litter. They need household and cleaning supplies as well – bleach, Windex, anti-bacterial wipes, hand sanitizer, paper towels, and gently used towels and blankets. Hailey is now asking for the public’s help. From mid-March until the end of April, she has set up collection drop-off boxes in the Elizabeth Taber Library, Spring Street in Marion, and the shopping plaza at 67 County Road in Mattapoisett (Sister’s Hair and Shipyard Galley). She will be checking the boxes on a weekly basis and delivering the supplies to Fairhaven. Your donation goes a long way to help provide for these animals.

This summer, as Hailey turns 13, she will have completed her Jewish studies and will celebrate with a bat mitzvah service. As part of the curriculum at Falmouth Jewish Congregation, each student must partake in a community service project as a way of learning to become a responsible citizen who makes a positive difference in his/her community.

For more information or questions, please contact Debbie Cohen at debcohen@comcast.net or 508-273-3552.