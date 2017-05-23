Tiara 5K a Mother’s Day Tradition

This is the seventh year now that Mattapoisett has been host to a Mother’s Day tradition that entices many out from their Sunday morning beds and into Mattapoisett Village for a 5K run. Sure, this year might have had an added encumbrance with the rain and cool temperature, but the event, as usual, was well attended and, as always, was for a very worthy cause.

The Tiara 5K started when a group from the Women’s Fund, a nonprofit organization in New Bedford that supports women in their endeavor to become financially independent, approached Ken and Liz Ackerman, the owners of Oxford Creamery in Mattapoisett, and asked if they would host a 5K event at their restaurant.

Local participants in a Mother’s Day 5K expressed a demand for a more local race to run on that day, since it was tough getting up early on that special day to travel to Marshfield for the closest race.

The Ackermans thought it would be a great way to give back to the community by hosting the Mother’s Day road race.

During the first year, over 300 participants registered for the race, which was a welcome surprise for the coordinators. They managed to raise $10,000 that first year, and the race only grew since then.

Last year, there were over 1,100 runners who raised over $56,000 and the amount of volunteers has increased steadily.

This year, the rain likely dampened the event some, with 441 registered runners this year. Women ruled the roost this year, with the first five runners to cross the finish line being women.

Rebecca Cotugno, 30, placed first overall at 21:07, followed by Julie Craig, 50, at 21:23; and Gina Shield, 49, coming in third at 21:24.

Shane McNamara, 14, was the first male to cross at 21:46, followed by Curtis Moreira, 49, at 21:51, and in third place for men, Jeffrey Gonsalves, 47, at 21:56.

By Jean Perry