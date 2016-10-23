The Calm Before The Storm

Just as the African proverb states, “It takes a village to raise a child,” it also takes a village to prepare for natural disasters.

On October 13, the Town of Mattapoisett, in partnership with the EPA, FEMA, and the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency (MEMA), rolled out its multi-departmental emergency plans.

The presentation was held in Old Hammondtown School and was led by Jeri Weiss of the EPA who, along with members of her team, have been developing plans with various town departments for a year.

“The day will come,” said Town Administrator Michael Gagne in his opening remarks, indicating that another devastating hurricane like Bob will hit the area. “It isn’t if, it is when…” he said.

But instead of being harbingers of doom, Mattapoisett is arming itself with to-dos and plans.

Gagne attributed climate change, rising water levels, and changing weather patterns as to why more powerful storms have been plaguing North America. He urged the public to make plans for the inevitability of another killer storm. He urged pre-planning saying, “So you can get in your car and leave.”

Mattapoisett’s public employees were thoroughly involved with Weiss, from the environmental agent to the police department to the Council on Aging, fire department, and water and sewer department. While each department had specific information, all held the primary ideal of saving human lives.

And as for public water and sewer services, Nick Nicholson said that although plans are in place, “Things come up and bite you.”

Nicholson said the water department has had plans in place for years to turn off public water services to coastal areas where storm damage could allow the intrusion of saltwater into the freshwater system. The same goes for the wastewater system.

He told the audience that homes tied into the public sewer system should have back-up electrical systems since the lack of power could render grinder pumps inoperable. Nicholson said that he had been working with the EPA using computer modeling to study the impact of various storm categories on these vital public services.

Nicholson said that Hurricane Bob had permanently crippled the Fairhaven pump station on River Road and that Eel Pond, where an underwater sewer line serves 1,400 customers, could suffer flooding damage from a Category 3 storm. “It’s opened my eyes,” he said of the EPA study telling everyone to “plan early!”

Weiss said, “The town is planning ahead; the residents should also.” She then played a video that captured comments from municipal department heads making specific suggestions to help the public in making their own emergency plans.

Gagne said, “Plan to leave, go to family or friends,” or to shelter provided at ORRHS.

Fire Department Chief Andrew Murphy talked about emergency planning for pets. “Have a crate and food and water for three days, have someone who can take your pet out of the area.”

Police Chief Mary Lyons said in the video tape, “We make announcements about 72 hours before,” adding, “Get out of potential flood zones. Have what you need ready to go.”

Highway Superintendent Barry Denham said, “Residents should know the flooding potential of the areas where they live.” He also stated that not unnecessarily relying on emergency responders was critical to ensuring that those services would be used in the most expedient manner. “Don’t do anything foolish!”

Nicholson instructed residents to shut off gas and secure propane tanks.

Rounding out the taped comments, Gagne said, “Don’t wait till the last minute to get out. Peoples’ lives are lost, it happens. Get out of danger. Lives can’t be replaced.”

Around the room were tables where residents could gather information geared toward assisting with preparedness planning from state and federal agencies as well as town departments.

Jackie Coucci, director of the Mattapoisett Council on Aging, staffed one of the informational tables. Coucci’s message: “Be a good neighbor.”

She said, “We become a resource to others until a family member or friend can help.” Her focus for senior citizens is, “Be proactive, not reactive.”

A handout recognized the importance of exchanging telephone numbers and keeping cell phones fully charged. Coucci said that seniors could find themselves alone and that “being alone can be very scary.” She urged residents to stay in touch with one another, especially senior citizens in their neighborhoods.

Eagle Scout candidate Jared Watson’s project was also part of the preparedness program. Watson created and installed visual displays called the Marker Trail positioned at 15 different locations throughout the town. Using data from previous storms, the signs show the height of storm surge waters. Some of the signs show water as high as 18 feet.

Jodi Bauer, local business owner and adult leader of the Mattapoisett Boy Scout program, worked with ORCTV recording interviews with residents who remembered the hurricane of 1938. Bauer interviewed Richard Cedarberg, Betsy Winslow Converse, Donald Tucker, Lois Howard Tucker, and Bob Winstrom. Their memories of that infamous storm now stand as permanent testimony to the importance of being prepared.

In wrapping up the event Weiss said, “The town is prepared, but the residents need to be prepared.” She said that directions on how to make a plan would be available at the COA, the police and fire stations, and at the library. There is also information posted on the town’s website www.mattapoisett.net, along with the videos that were shown.

In the audience were members of the town of Marion Planning Board and/or Conservation Commission – Norm Hills, Eileen Marum, Margie Baldwin, and Jennifer Francis. Hills said, “This is impressive.” The group plans to bring information back to Marion and evaluate the potential of putting a similar program together for their residents.

For more information on weather-ready Mattapoisett, visit http://bit.ly/2aZaE6H or https://community.fema.gov. You may also contact the Mattapoisett police or fire department for more information.

By Marilou Newell