Still Freezin’ for a Reason

Plunging into the frigid cold water in the wintertime might appear as a one-time-only item on the bucket list of some people, but there are actually people – some of them your own neighbors – who have made the annual Freezin’ for a Reason New Year’s Day Polar Plunge a yearly tradition.

Take the Fagan family, for instance. This large group of Santa hat-donning plungers of multiple generations ranging in age from 10 to 59 made the 2017 polar plunge their third year participating in the event.

Doreen Fagan of Mattapoisett, speaking for the entire group, said it’s easy to take the plunge when you’ve got a bunch of “crazy kids” who look forward to the New Year’s ‘swim’ every year.

“And we love it,” said Fagan, thankful this year’s 41 degrees was a rather mild morning to take the plunge, unlike their first plunge in 2013 when it was well below the freezing point.

In the background, the bonfire heated up a small radius of readying swimmers pre-plunge, and the song Eye of the Tiger played from the loud speaker to get the crowd pumped.

Marion resident Mark Claudio in his “Stay Strong Nick” T-shirt was down to his swimming trunks as he stood fidgeting with his three walleyball buddies, two of which were plunging with him. Frank Farrell, 72, of New Bedford, admitted it was his first-ever polar plunge as Claudio handed him a small bottle of an orange “liquid adrenaline” of sorts, as Claudio put it.

Claudio’s son Nicholas, a student at ORR well known for his participation in the ORR Drama Club, suffered a brain tumor at the age of 9, which left him blind. Claudio has made the annual polar plunge a way of showing support for his son.

Claudio gave Farrell a primer on what to expect when the cold water hits you.

“When you run in, you go crazy,” said Claudio. “As the cold water hits you, you feel a little ‘woop woop woop’ and you say, ‘Yeah!’”

Mark Audette added, “The adrenaline helps you not feel how cold you really are.”

Nearing noon, the plungers lined the edge of the water, with a few apprehensive children dipping their toes first into the water to gauge their reactions. More people stood on that beach that winter’s day than on the hottest day in summer.

As the countdown began, voices increased in volume as they shouted in unison 3, 2, 1 – followed by a lot of screaming and splashing.

It’s a sight to behold and it’s all over way too quickly – for the spectator, that is. There were perhaps one or two people who lingered longer in the water, taking an actual swim, and a few who thought once wasn’t quite enough and returned to the water for Round 2.

“The community came out big time this year,” said Michelle Huggins, whose family organizes the event. “It’s a powerful day. Humanity packs a huge punch in Mattapoisett New Year’s Day.”

The Hugginses started this annual polar plunge five years ago and have raised thousands of dollars through their organization “I Will” for Tri-Town families struggling with cancer.

“Compassion is all around us on the beach. You can feel the energy. Plungers and spectators are all so elated and energized,” Huggins said. “We have so many generous souls that come together to make this event happen.”

By Jean Perry