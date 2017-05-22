Senator Marc Pacheco Visits Sippican’s Fifth Grade

On May 12, Senator Marc Pacheco visited Sippican Elementary School, bringing along with him copies of a booklet entitled The Ladybug Story.

As the fifth grade classes gathered around, Pacheco read the story aloud. “The Ladybug Story is a true story,” Pacheco told the kids. “It is a story about how laws are made.”

While the story brings to life the complexities of the legislative process, it does so in terms that young children can understand. And certainly Pacheco’s reading assisted, as he explained what a bill was, how it moves through the House of Representatives and the Senate, and how ultimately it may be passed into law.

In the story, children from an elementary school in Franklin, Massachusetts wanted to have the ladybug recognized as the state bug after learning in class that there is a state bird and even a state fish. The story details the various steps the students took over an extended period of time, eventually witnessing the bill’s passage into law.

Pacheco also told the students about the work done by representatives and senators.

He explained the two legislative branches of government. “Sometimes people complain about how long it takes a bill to get out of committee review,” he chuckled, while saying that the present legislative session included 6,000 bills. The students’ reaction: “Wow!”

The children asked Pacheco how long he had been a senator. “Twenty-three years,” he responded, explaining that every two years he has to run again to keep his seat. They were also curious if he had ever met the president.

“I haven’t met the current president,” Pacheco replied, “but I’ve met President Obama, President Bush, and President Clinton.” He added, “I’ve been on Air Force One with President Clinton.”

If you are interested in obtaining copies of The Ladybug Story, contact Senator Pacheco’s office at Marc.Pacheco@masenet.gov or call 508-822-3000.

By Marilou Newell