ORR Drama Presents A Christmas Carol

The Old Rochester Regional High School Drama Club is back once again to perform Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol, just in time for the start of the holiday season.

The familiar yuletide tale will unravel on stage as Ebeneezer Scrooge, performed by John Roussell, is visited on Christmas Eve by the ghost of his former business partner Jacob Marley, played by Paul Kippenberger, and the ghosts of Christmas Past, Present, and Future, played by Grace Stephens, Alice Bednarczyk, and Michaela Mattson, respectively, to receive one final chance to become a better person.

The high school drama club gives this same opportunity of personal development to its student members.

“I do drama because it has become an essential part of my life,” says Christopher Savino, who plays Bob Cratchit. “But I also love the thrill of being up on stage and entertaining people and giving them a time where they can forget about their issues and just focus on something else.”

Stephens, who plays the Ghost of Christmas Past, agreed with the sentiment.

“You are creating productions for others’ enjoyment,” Stephens said, “and being able to share it is such a privilege.”

Being a part of productions is something many students choose to continue after their first play, with a good majority contributing for all four years of high school. Both Savino and Stephens, already juniors, follow this practice.

Speaking of the holiday production, Savino commented on how his favorite scenes were those involving the Ghost of Christmas Future.

“I love these scenes because it goes from happy to sad really quickly,” said Savino. “Also, as an actor, I love to tap into sad emotions.”

For Stephens, there is no particular favorite scene in the play; rather, she enjoys them all equally.

“The sets and costumes are all beautiful and everyone is so energetic,” Stephens said. “I have never been so proud of what the drama club has produced.”

The holiday production stars Paul Kippenberger, John Roussell, Sarah Achorn, Alice Bednarczyk, Kelly Bruce, Nicholas Claudio, Camryn Kidney, Kate MacLean, Michaela Mattson, Adam Perkins, Christopher Savino, Grace Stephens, Sienna Wurl and Damion Alton as Tiny Tim.

With Director Paul Sardinha, costumes by Helen Blake, sound by John Farrell, and over 100 students to aid in telling the classic tale, A Christmas Carol is one production not to miss.

The production runs on December 1, 2, and 3 at 7:30 pm, and December 4 at 2:00 pm. Tickets are $10 for students and seniors, and $12 for general admission and can be purchased at Plumb Corner Market (Rochester), The Pen & Pendulum (Mattapoisett), and The Marion General Store (Marion). Tickets will also be sold at the door.

By Jo Caynon