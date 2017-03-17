Old Colony Welcomes World-Famous Autism Expert

She’s a household name to educators and parents of kids with autism, and a well-known author, professor of animal science at Colorado State University and spokesperson for autism.

Dr. Temple Grandin gave a presentation to a packed gymnasium at Old Colony RVTHS on Saturday, March 11. She’s easy to recognize, standing at the podium in her signature embroidered cowgirl shirt, bolo-style tie, and western belt buckle.

Having autism herself, she knows all about having a “different kind of mind.” Her message that day was a simple one: “The world needs different kinds of minds.”

The problem, says Grandin, is that the unique minds, the visionary minds, the ones “that have a little bit of autism,” which in turn “gives you a little more intelligence,” are down in the basement addicted to video games instead of gaining exposure to other possible interests, trades, and skills for which these minds are particularly gifted.

Grandin said that she herself was a bored student in school for the most part. The teachers she considered good teachers, however, introduced her to all types of hands-on learning – the kind of learning that is being cut from schools more often in America – including music and art, words which elicited supportive applause from the audience.

“Which is a terrible thing to do,” said Grandin, adding that the arts and “building things” are what cultivate the minds of Nobel Prize recipients. “The things that are taken out of school are the things that win Nobel prizes.”

The Asperger’s individuals, the autistics, the nerds – “the quirky people” – says Grandin, are irreplaceable in this world.

Those like Jane Goodall who, with a two-year secondary degree “went through the back door,” and without conventional education became an expert on chimpanzees. Then there’s Thomas Edison, deemed “hyperactive” and “addled,” a high school dropout on the autism spectrum, said Grandin. There is also Stephen Spielberg, who suffered with dyslexia and was rejected from film school – all people with different minds who made a difference by becoming great through unconventional ways around conventional education.

The way to success for these students, said Grandin, is exposure to interests and trades that cannot be replaced by highly specialized artificial intelligence in the future, and getting kids off the video games.

“Let’s get them addicted to things that can get them jobs,” said Grandin. Books, reading, Legos, she said. “Let’s get them beyond Legos. You got to find out what they’re interested in.”

Grandin believes the outcome is horrible for the child who remains in the basement playing video games, when parents and teachers should really be pushing trades such as mechanics and electronics, things that the different mind is equipped to build.

Early exposure to work outside the home is crucial, Grandin emphasized, especially to jobs that can help build a portfolio so the young adult can sell their work instead of relying on job applications and interviews where those with limited social skills might falter.

“The world needs us visual thinkers,” said Grandin. “Many are shunted into special education because they can’t do the tests. A lot of visual thinkers are ending up in the basement.”

And many of these kids are not gaining the basic skills they need, such as shopping, said Grandin. “We need to show them the real world is a lot more interesting than video games.”

“I would’ve been a prime candidate for video games,” said Grandin about how her brain works, but luckily, growing up in the 50s, she was taught manners, life skills, and was given opportunities by dedicated parents and teachers to explore her interests.

Grandin asserted, “They’ve got to learn how to work. That’s one of the biggest things that I’m seeing.”

“The world needs all kinds of minds,” she said, opening herself up to a standing ovation from the crowd.

Old Colony Superintendent-Director Aaron Polansky asked all teachers in the audience to stand, accounting for nearly half of those in attendance.

“It tells a story when you look out into the crowd and you see all the teachers here on behalf of their students,” said Polansky.

Polansky said that it was important to bring Temple Grandin to Old Colony because her message fits in with the philosophy of the school. The school received a grant from the Greater New Bedford Work Investment Board, which helped fund Grandin’s visit.

By Jean Perry